Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers Among Contenders for Nation's No. 7 Defensive Lineman

Birmingham (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Karlos May has narrowed his focus to five schools with Pete Golding's Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the race for the elite defensive weapon.

May checks in as the No. 7 rated lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment after a myriad of spring visits this offseason.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Auburn Tigers, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others, amid his meteoric rise.

"May checks in as the top defensive lineman in Alabama this cycle and carries an offer list that covers nearly the entire SEC and features multiple other national powers. No schools have pushed harder for him than Auburn, Ohio State and Georgia, though," Rivals wrote.

"The Bulldogs and Tigers have locked in official visits. And according to Rivals’ Chad Simmons, the in-state program is the one leading the way right now."

But May has kept his options open here after checking in with a flurry of programs across the country this offseason prior to his senior season.

NEWS: Top 100 DL in the Rivals300 Karlos May has narrowed his list down to five.



The race is tight, but there is separation at the top as he heads into OVs.



Read: https://t.co/xqdzoJKUcs pic.twitter.com/ckIV2CsIVC — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) April 16, 2026

- Auburn Tigers: March 21

- Ole Miss Rebels: March 25

- Georgia Bulldogs: March 28

- Ohio State Buckeyes: April 2

- Florida State Seminoles: April 11

- Texas Longhorns: April 18

- Notre Dame Fighting Irish: April 24

Now, after visits, May has narrowed his focus to five schools with the Ole Miss Rebels sitting alongside the Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, and Ohio State Buckeyes.

May has reportedly locked in official trips to see the Georgia Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers with the in-state program building momentum as he navigates a pivotal offseason, but Ole Miss isn't going down without a fight here.

It's a strong list of contenders for the Top-10 defensive lineman in America with the Ole Miss Rebels looking to make a push down the stretch.

Now, as the offseaason rolls on, all eyes are on one of the top defensive prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as his process winds down.

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