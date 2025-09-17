Nebraska Cornhuskers, Ohio State Buckeyes Target Set to Visit Ole Miss Football
Brookhaven (Miss.) four-star edge rusher Derwin Fields has emerged as one of the top defensive prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as his rise continues.
Fields, a Top-10 edge rusher in America, has reeled in offers from the Ole Miss Rebels, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, among several others.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder out of the Magnolia State has become a priority target for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the program keeping tabs on Fields.
Now, heading into next weekend's critical matchup against the LSU Tigers, the Brookhaven (Miss.) product will make his way to Vaught Hemingway Stadium for an unofficial visit.
Fields has emerged as a big-time target for multiple programs with the Ole Miss Rebels now set to have him in Oxford for arguably the biggest home matchup of the year.
“His added weight gains in the weight room have made him a real problem for opposing offenses,” Aaron King said. “Through three games, teams very seldom attempt to single block him with their tackle.
"He has been double-teamed with a tight end or H-back most of the time and still has eight tackles-for-loss and four sacks. When he does get a single block he is going to win that battle. He has been very effective as a run stopper, as well as a pass rusher.”
As a sophomore, Fields finished with the season with 61 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks where he emerged as one of the top prospects in America.
Now, all focus is on his junior campaign in the Magnolia State as Fields looks to take his game up a notch as his recruitment blossoms.
Ole Miss will return to action on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium for a non-conference matchup against the Tulane Green Wave. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT.
From there, Kiffin and the Rebels will host the LSU Tigers in Week 5 for a critical SEC showdown in Oxford.
