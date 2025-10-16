Nebraska Cornhuskers, Ole Miss Football Offer Prized Penn State Nittany Lions Commit
Taylor (Penn.) Riverside three-star defensive lineman Tavian Branch has emerged as a hot prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle as the December Early Signing Period nears.
Branch, a Top-50 defensive lineman in America, revealed a commitment to James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions in September after flipping his pledge from Rutgers.
Now, following the news of Franklin and Penn State parting ways, the 6-foot-4, 300-pounder is re-evaluating his options with multiple schools in pursuit.
Branch remains committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions, but is re-evaluating options with the current coaching situation.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are in pursuit with the program extending an offer to the Pennsylvania native this week.
“At this time, I am still committed to Penn State. However, due to the recent changes and uncertainty, I have decided to re-open my recruitment," Branch wrote via X.
Following the news of Franklin's departure with the Nittany Lions, Branch has reeled in offers from both Ole Miss and the Nebraska Cornhuskers as programs keep tabs on the talented defender in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
“I am in disbelief,” Branch told The Citizen's Voice. “I understand that this is part of the business. I am going to talk to my family about some things. I need some time to think about this.”
Now, Ole Miss is in on the action with Branch already planning a visit to Oxford to soak in the scenes of a game day visit, he told Rivals.
New Offer on the Table: No. 1 RB in America
McKeesport (Penn.) five-star running back Kemon Spell is back on the market after reopening his recruitment this week following James Franklin being relieved of his duties at Penn State.
Spell, the No. 1 running back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, revealed a commitment to Franklin and the Nittany Lions in August [2024] following an unofficial visit to campus.
After being pledged to the hometown program for over a year, Spell has now made the decision to reopen his process with Penn State in search of a new head coach of the program.
“Coach Franklin played a huge role in my recruitment and me being committed,” Spell told Rivals when asked about the situation. “Just sucks to see him leave.”
Since backing off of his commitment, Spell has become the hottest name on the market with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Oregon Ducks, among others, entering the race.
Now, add Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels to the offer sheet after making the call late Tuesday night for the top-ranked running back in America.
The 5-foot-9, 205-pounder will be in South Bend this weekend on an unofficial visit with the Notre Dame program as Marcus Freeman and Co. turn up the heat for the elite running back.
But the Ole Miss Rebels are now getting in the race with a scholarship now on the table for one of the highest-rated prospects available.
Spell has cruised up the recruiting rankings with multiple evaluators providing lofty praise for the No. 1 running back in America.
