Ole Miss Joins Oklahoma Sooners, Nebraska Cornhuskers as Finalists for Top-10 Safety

Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel four-star safety Tavares Harrington has narrowed his focus to 10 schools with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels battling for his commitment this offseason.

Harrington checks in as the No. 8 rated safety in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple programs in the race after a strong junior campaign saw his recruitment take off in 2025.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oklahoma Sooners, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others, across his prep career.

But contenders are emerging with Harrington taking a closer look into his finalists after trimming his list to 10 on Wednesday.

"Harrington is narrowing down the list of long suitors in his recruitment. The four-star safety prospect has offers from around the country, but there have been some schools coming into focus in his recruitment," Rivals wrote.

"Georgia and Alabama are set to receive official visits in June, and Nebraska is working to get on the list as well. He was scheduled to visit the Huskers last weekend but is now looking to be in Lincoln for the spring game instead."

The Finalists: Ole Miss Rebels, Oklahoma Sooners, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Michigan Wolverines, Kentucky Wildcats. Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida State Seminoles, and Georgia Bulldogs.

Harrington checks in as the No. 110 rated prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools scratching and clawing for his commitment this offseason - including Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Ole Miss coaching staff will work into the offseason in search of an official visit with the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide currently set to get multi-day stays across the summer months.

Golding and Co. are casting a wide net in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the coaching staff identifying priority prospects this offseason with multiple official visitors expected.

Now, there is a primary focus on getting Harrington and other key targets down to Oxford for multi-day stays amid a pivotal stretch on the calendar.

