No. 1 Defensive Lineman in Mississippi Commits to Alabama Over Ole Miss Football
Picayune (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman Nolan Wilson has committed to Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide, he revealed via social media on Friday.
Wilson, the No. 1 ranked defensive lineman in the Magnolia State, chose the Crimson Tide over the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers, Miami Hurricanes and USC Trojans.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound rising senior remains a priority target for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, but the coveted defensive weapon has now made his move with a verbal pledge to Alabama.
The program knocked it out of the park once Wilson made his way to Tuscaloosa (Ala.) for a multi-day stay this offseason.
"After the official visit, they are the standard," Wilson told 247Sports. "Alabama is the standard. If you want to beat a team, it would be to beat Alabama. It's been like that from the beginning, too. They took their chance and leap of faith on me when I had no offers and no one knew me. Not even a JuCo college had offered me.
"Taking that jump from zero to 100 is big respect to coach (Freddie) Roach and (head coach Kalen) DeBoer. You are taking a kid from the bottom of Mississippi that all you had was film on. It really showed they weren't waiting. They weren't waiting.
"They said 'we want you' and said how much potential I had. They went through with it so that's why I have a whole big place in my heart for Alabama."
The talented Magnolia State prospect developed rapport with the Crimson Tide staff; specifically head coach Kalen DeBoer.
"Coach DeBoer is a great head coach as well," he told 247Sports. "He made sure that from my very first visit to Alabama that I was going to be a personal priority of his as well. He showed me that he's a person that actually does what they say they're going to do."
Ole Miss will look to flip the talented in-state prospect prior to the Early Signing Period in December following a pledge to Alabama.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Long and nimble defensive end that flashes a high level of untapped athleticism off the edge as a pass rusher. Primarily positioned in an odd front as a five technique, Wilson possesses the ability to bump inside situationally while showing the ability to utilize his first step quickness and athleticism to his advantage off the line of scrimmage.
"Hovering around 240-pounds currently, the Magnolia State product will need to add a significant amount of weight to his frame at the next level as he continues to develop from a play strength standpoint at the point of attack. Although he’s an easy mover for his size, the Top247 standout can struggle with pad level consistency off the snap which can prevent him from effectively disengaging and coming off of blocks consistently in the run game.
"Projects as an above average to good starter at the Power Four level that will more than likely need one to two years to develop both from a physical and technical standpoint before making a significant impact on Saturdays."
