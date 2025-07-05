No. 1 Defensive Lineman in Mississippi Commits to Alabama Over Ole Miss Football

BREAKING: Elite 2026 DL Nolan Wilson has Committed to Alabama, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’4 260 DL from Picayune, MS chose the Crimson Tide over Miami, Ole Miss, Auburn, and Florida



He’s ranked as the No. 3 DL in the ’26 Class 🐘https://t.co/QJsbV8zkvC pic.twitter.com/AyDQMgL0Az