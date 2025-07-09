No. 1 Linebacker in America, Ole Miss Football Commit Garnering Interest From SEC Foe
Leesburg (Fla.) Tavares four-star linebacker Izayia Williams revealed a verbal commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in May following a visit to Oxford.
Williams, the No. 1 linebacker in America, flipped his commitment from the Florida Gators to the Ole Miss Rebels after the program intensified its pursuit.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder has had a unique recruiting process to this point after being verbally committed to multiple programs.
He committed to Louisville in November of 2023 during his sophomore campaign with the pledge being short-lived.
Williams de-committed from the Louisville program just three months later prior to revealing a decision to pledge to the Syracuse Orange in January of 2024.
Fast forward to August of 2024 and Williams once again elected to reopen his recruitment process. He then committed to Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles one month later.
Moving ahead, Williams backed off of his pledge to the Florida State program in November and made the move to join Billy Napier's Florida Gators 2026 Recruiting Class.
Now, it's Kiffin and the Rebels' turn to attempt to hold onto Williams' pledge after the top-ranked linebacker in America flipped to Ole Miss in May.
The Recap: Williams' Recruitment History
Commits to Louisville - Nov. 2023
Decommits from Louisville - Jan. 2024
Commits to Syracuse - April 2024
Decommits from Syracuse - Aug. 2024
Commits to Florida State - Sept. 2024
Decommits from Florida State- Nov. 2024
Commits to Florida - Mar. 2025
Flips to Ole Miss - May 2025
But the Florida Gators remain a team to monitor in his recruitment process, a source indicated to Ole Miss Rebels On SI.
Williams recently posted a unique photo via Instagram in Florida Gators gear.
Billy Napier and Co. remain in pursuit of On3 Sports' No. 1 rated linebacker in America with Ole Miss looking to hold on down the stretch.
More Ole Miss News:
Prized Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Commit 'Locked in' With the Rebels
Ole Miss Football Quarterback Target Seeing Stock Soar After Elite 11 Performance
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.