No. 1 Lineman in Mississippi, Prized Ole Miss Football Commit 'Locked In' With Rebels
New Albany (Miss.) four-star offensive lineman Emanuel Tucker revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in September after flipping his pledge from the LSU Tigers.
Tucker, the No. 1 offensive lineman in Mississippi, moved his commitment to the hometown program after being pledged to Brian Kelly and the Tigers since early June.
The 6-foot-7, 285-pounder has made his way to Oxford on multiple occasions for unofficial visits with the program where Kiffin and Co. chipped away to lock in his commitment,
“My favorite thing was how they ran their offense,” Tucker told Rivals summer. “It’s something I’m really interested in and would love to be a part of.”
Tucker comes in as a Top-10 overall prospect in the Magnolia State with the Rebels bringing him in as a headliner to the 2026 Recruiting Class.
Now, after making the decision to flip his pledge, he joins a talented haul for Ole Miss in the cycle with multiple blue-chip prospects committed to Kiffin's program heading into a critical fall stretch.
Tucker is a prospect that has evaluators raving about the potential he attains after a strong junior campaign in 2024.
“Now that we have some junior film and transition full-time to offensive tackle, I think we feel a lot more comfortable where his future home is,” Rivals' Cody Bellaire said. “He’s got nearly a 140-foot discus throw (and) can really, really move.
“It’s really fun to watch his tape. There’s some obvious rawness to his game, new to the position and that’s expected. Hand placement, timing, understanding leverage in pass pro. But the raw power combined with the athleticism with his pure mass, that’s really hard to find.”
Now, after being pledged to Ole Miss for over a month, Tucker revealed he is shutting things down. He's locked in with the Rebels and will sign with the program, according to 247Sports.
In a recent interview with Rivals, Tucker echoed that same sentiment on being set on the Ole Miss program.
Kiffin and the Rebels have pieced together a Top-25 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle with Tucker coming in as an integral piece to the future of the program.
Now, after doubling down on his pledge, he's dialed in with Ole Miss and will put pen to paper during the Early Signing Period in December.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football, Oklahoma Sooners and Ohio State Buckeyes Headline CFP Projections
The Early Betting Lines: Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs in Week 8 Matchup
Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs: ESPN College GameDay Heading to Athens
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.