No. 1 Offensive Lineman in Mississippi, Ole Miss Pledge to Visit for Arkansas Matchup
New Albany (Miss.) four-star offensive lineman Emanuel Tucker flipped his commitment from the LSU Tigers to the Ole Miss Rebels on Sept. 5 after making the move to join the program's 2026 Recruiting Class.
Tucker, the No. 1 rated offensive lineman in Mississippi, revealed a pledge to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in June, but it didn't stop the Rebels from keeping all hands on deck.
The 6-foot-7, 285-pounder was in Oxford on an unofficial visit for Ole Miss' Week 1 matchup against Georgia State where Lane Kiffin and Co. rolled out the red carpet for their priority prospect.
“My favorite thing was how they ran their offense,” Tucker told Rivals summer. “It’s something I’m really interested in and would love to be a part of.”
Tucker comes in as a Top-10 overall prospect in the Magnolia State with the Rebels chipping away over the summer in order to add him to the 2026 Recruiting Class.
Heading into this weekend's SEC clash against the Arkansas Razorbacks, Tucker will make his way over to Oxford to check-in with the program for his first visit as an Ole Miss commit.
The Magnolia State star will be one of double-digit visitors for Ole Miss with the program set to utilize a critical SEC matchup as an advantage on the recruiting scene.
Tucker is a prospect that has evaluators raving about the potential he attains after a strong junior campaign in 2024.
“Now that we have some junior film and transition full-time to offensive tackle, I think we feel a lot more comfortable where his future home is,” Rivals' Cody Bellaire said. “He’s got nearly a 140-foot discus throw (and) can really, really move.
“It’s really fun to watch his tape. There’s some obvious rawness to his game, new to the position and that’s expected. Hand placement, timing, understanding leverage in pass pro. But the raw power combined with the athleticism with his pure mass, that’s really hard to find.”
Ole Miss and Arkansas will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN with all eyes on the Southeastern Conference clash in Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
