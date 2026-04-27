Ole Miss Football Looking To Gain Momentum For Prized Florida Gators WR Target

Port Charlotte (Fla.) four-star wide receiver Elias Pearl was back in Oxford this past weekend on multi-day visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels alongside a star-studded list of priority targets.

Pearl has enjoyed a meteoric rise this offseason where he now checks in as the No. 9 rated wide receiver in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with SEC powers fighting for his commitment.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pounder out of the Sunshine State has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, and LSU Tigers, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

"Elias Pearl turned in a breakout showing at Rivals Camp Miami. He was the top wide receiver on the day, in what as the deepest position group at the event. Pearl was fantastic in every facet throughout Sunday’s workout. He was a crisp route-runner in drills and consistently showed strong, reliable hands at the catch point," Rivals wrote of the fast-rising wideout.

"Pearl also strung together some of the more dominant 1-on-1’s we saw from any pass-catcher on the day. He shook a defensive back out of his shoes with a nasty out-and-up for an easy touchdown and later scored on a vertical route during the best-on-best period at the end of the camp. Pearl is a smooth, natural mover with a high level of coordination and route-running ability."

Courtesy of Elias Pearl via X.

Pearl is fresh off of a dominant junior campaign at Port Charlotte (Fla.) High where he accounted for 1,305 yards and 24 touchdowns as he quickly became a household name.

Now, the Ole Miss Rebels are in pursuit after bringing him back to Oxford once again this offseason where he was alongside four-star quarterback commit Keegan Croucher and other prized prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Ole Miss remains a legit contender in this one, but it's the Florida Gators that are building momentum this offseason with multiple predictions locked in for Jon Sumrall and Co. to ultimately win out for the Sunshine State pass-catcher.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football, Florida Gators, Arkansas Razorbacks Among Contenders for Elite WR

Ole Miss Rebels, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish Battling for Top WR

Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Reveals Definitive Statement on Remaining With Rebels

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