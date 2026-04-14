No. 1 Running Back Prospect Commits To Visit Ole Miss Football Amid Aggressive Push

Louisville (Miss.) five-star running back Zaiden Jernigan will be back in Oxford on Tuesday for an unofficial visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels amid an aggressive pursuit from the program.

Jernigan has surged to the No. 1 running back in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with multiple Southeastern Conference and Big Ten schools intensifying their pursuits for the highly-touted prospect.

The 5-foot-10, 195-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas A&M Aggies, Missouri Tigers, and Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Now, the new coaching staff in Oxford has dished out an offer to Jernigan with running backs coach Frank Wilson now intensifying his pursuit here.

Jernigan will be back on campus on April 14 for a visit with the staff with all eyes on the top-ranked recruit in the Magnolia State ready to evaluate the program.

"Jernigan made his name well known throughout the Magnolia State this past 2025 season as the running back put up some of the top numbers of any back in the country when it came to sophomores," Rivals wrote of Jernigan.

"The running back rushed for 1,563 yards on 238 carries and scored 20 touchdowns. The sophomore also added 205 yards and four touchdowns out of the backfield."

Jernigan put his name on the map as a freshman in 2024 where the elite offensive weapon eclipsed 2,000 scrimmage yards while scoring 30 touchdowns across his first year on the prep scene.

In what became a season to remember, Jernigan ran for 1,798 yards and 27 touchdowns on an astounding 8.3 yards per carry - also catching 16 passes for 266 yards and 3 scores - adding 1 kick return touchdown.

Since then, he's cruised to the No. 1 running back prospect in America with the Ole Miss Rebels now having the top-ranked recruit right down the road in Louisville (Miss.).

Ole Miss will host Jernigan on Tuesday with the coaching staff preparing to roll out the red carpet once again for the 2028 recruit.

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