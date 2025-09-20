No. 1 Wide Receiver in Alabama, Ole Miss Football Target Visiting for Tulane Matchup
Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson four-star wide receiver Dedrick Kimbrough will be in Oxford on Saturday for the Ole Miss Rebels' showdown against the Tulane Green Wave.
Kimbrough, the No. 1 overall prospect in Alabama, earned an offer from Lane Kiffin and Co. this week with the program quickly getting him down to campus.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, Missouri Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Miami Hurricanes, among several others.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are in on the action with an offer on the table after making the call on Thursday.
The sophomore wideout has emerged as a rising-star in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with the "Who's Who" of college football in pursuit of his services.
During the summer, the scholarships came rolling in for Kimbrough while he handled business on the camp circuit.
"My most recent offers came from Alabama and Auburn. I picked up the Alabama offer after a great day of 7-on-7 on their campus. Auburn offered me two days later during their 7-on-7 series," Kimbrough told North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
"I’ve been most interested in UNC, Alabama, Penn State, Miami, FSU, and Auburn. I’ve been developing relationships with the coaches from all of these programs and I could see a future with them.
"I don’t have a commitment date set just yet. I plan to commit some time during my junior season. I just want to make sure that I choose the school that will be the most beneficial to me both academically and athletically."
Now, Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are in on the action with an offer on the table for the highly-touted Alabama wideout.
