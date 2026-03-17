Notre Dame Fighting Irish Make Major Move for Dynamic Ole Miss Football Target

Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) four-star linebacker Kenneth Simon II continues navigating a pivotal offseason in his recruitment process with contenders emerging for the fast-rising defender.

Simon checks in as the No. 7 rated linebacker in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore entering the race - including an aggressive pursuit from Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies, Tennessee Volunteers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Florida Gators, among several other SEC programs.

"Modern 3-4 linebacker projection with the athleticism, physicality and awareness to play all three downs," 247Sports wrote of Simon. "Began prep career as a safety, but got more and more snaps in the box as a junior for a Brentwood Academy squad that captured a Tennessee Division II-AA championship.

"Displays impressive downhill thrust as he shoots forward and closes gaps.-Swiftly changes directions from a second-level perch and takes sharp angles to the football.-Tends to come to balance as a tackler and will try to explode through contact.

Courtesy of Kenneth Simon's Instagram [via: @claraproductions].

"Can be dangerous on the blitz with his get-off and will dip around tackles.-Might not be the biggest, but is the son of a former NFL defender, which suggests that he’s likely only going to get bigger.-Projects at this stage as a versatile piece for a Power Four defense that can help limit the run and pass."

With evaluators salivating at the potential Simon attains, schools are beginning to turn up the heat in pursuit of the Tennessee native with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish now looking to get in the mix despite the Alabama Crimson Tide surging.

Simon will make his way up to South Bend this offseason for a spring visit with Marcus Freeman and Co. turning up the heat for the Top-10 linebacker in America.

The Alabama Crimson Tide remain the program viewed as the favorite for Simon's services, but the Ole Miss Rebels and other contenders remain in the mix amid a pivotal offseason in his recruitment process.

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