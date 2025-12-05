Ole Miss Flips No. 3 Wide Receiver in America From Auburn Tigers in Signing Day Win

Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County five-star wide receiver Jase Mathews has officially flipped his commitment from the Auburn Tigers to the Ole Miss Rebels, he revealed on Friday.

The No. 1 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle pledged to Auburn over the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies in August, but the staff in Oxford kept a foot on the gas for the elite wideout down the stretch.

“The people that didn’t leave I’m still in connections as well, and they’re pulling for me and say I need to stay home,” he told Rivals this week.

Mathews initially pledged to the Auburn Tigers with the relationship of Hugh Freeze setting the tone in the recruitment process.

“Coach Freeze is one of the few head coaches who personally recruited me. We’ve had a lot of conversations. He’s laid-back and real. That relationship built up over time to a really strong one,” Mathews recently told Rivals.

But with Hugh Freeze now out as the head coach of the Auburn program, it immediately opened the door for the Ole Miss Rebels to swoop in and flip the elite wideout.

Ole Miss hired ex-Rebel Donte Moncrief to the staff during the offseason where he's quickly provided a boost to the program's recruiting department. - while having a close relationship with Mathews.

Moncrief, who finished his career in Oxford in 2013, spent seven seasons in the National Football League where he's now made his return to the program.

Across his time with the Ole Miss Rebels, Moncrief caught 156 passes for 2,371 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Now, with Moncrief on staff, the program has successfully made a monstrous signing on the final day of the Early Signing Period.

Scouting Jase Mathews: What Ole Miss is Getting

“Mathews is a skilled wide receiver who could push as the top pass-catcher in the 2026 cycle. Has a big frame that belies the eye test, measuring in at around 6-foot-1.5, 195 pounds with 33-inch arms and 10-inch hands. Registers as a plus athlete in the combine setting. Operates with a high level of skill on Friday nights and in the camp setting.

"Shows the ability to create separation at every level. Stacks defenders off the line of scrimmage and has considerable shake within his routes. Flashes a large catch radius, leaving his feet to extend for remarkable grabs. A ball-winner in contested catch situations, showing body control and strong hands. Finished his junior season with 68 catches for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns in 10 games.

"Did much of his damage out of the slot as a junior, but showed the ability to win on the outside in the camp setting. The high level of skill and well-rounded nature to his game makes him one of the top pass-catchers in the cycle and one who could project as an early-round draft pick.”

