Ole Miss Football a Contender for Four-Star, Top-100 Defensive Lineman in America
Picayune (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman Nolan Wilson remains a top priority for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels as the offseason cruises on in Oxford.
Wilson, the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in America, is high on the Rebels with the program battling for his services down the stretch in his recruitment.
He's visited Oxford on multiple occasions and has Ole Miss among the top schools contending for the Under Armour All-American, according to On3 Sports.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound rising senior has an offer list with the "Who's Who" on it, but it's the Rebels joining the likes of Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama and Auburn as the programs battling it out.
Kiffin and Co. are cruising on the recruiting trail with the program landing multiple prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle this month.
Now, Wilson remains a player the Rebels will keep tabs on against multiple heavy-hitters on the recruiting scene.
A look into Ole Miss' recent pledge: Rees Wise
Austin (Tex.) Westlake three-star quarterback Rees Wise committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels last Monday he revealed via social media.
Wise, who wrapped up a weekend trip to Oxford on Sunday, verbally pledges to Kiffin's program after a successful stay in the Magnolia State.
“I started off with a list of Top 10 schools, really had no clue about these schools, did some research on all of them and kind of got down to a Top 3 and Ole Miss was on it. Started to fall in love before I even got there,” Wise told On3.
“First visit was absolutely amazing. Coach (Alex) Brown moved there while I was making the list and now he’s a coach there. It just became my dream school once I visited.”
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Texas native comes in as a Top-50 signal-caller in America with Ole Miss sticking out early in his process.
With the Rebels beginning to separate themselves from the pack, last weekend's visit to Oxford was the cherry on top to get Ole Miss over the hump in his process.
“I absolutely loved it,” Wise told On3 Sports. “Same as last time. It was perfect. Visited in the fall so I didn’t get to see it at its full potential, but the spring, came up and the campus was amazing.
"I kept comparing it to the Masters, that’s how pretty it was. All the flowers and trees, stuff like that. Got to meet a lot more coaches than last time. Really enjoyed that. Staff was amazing. Got to talk to Kiffin a little bit. I just really loved the staff and everything about it. Really cool for me.”
