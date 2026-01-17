Ole Miss Football a Potential Destination for No. 1 Available Running Back in Portal

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels remain on the prowl for the top remaining talent in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program eyeing multiple free agents.

Once the Rebels' historic College Football Playoff run ended in early January, Golding and Co. began attacking the Transfer Portal market with the program landing five Top-100 transfers, according to 247Sports' rankings.

Ole Miss is up to over 20 additions to this point - making up the No. 3 class in America - but it hasn't stopped Golding and the coaching staff from remaining aggressive.

Now, the program is hosting the top available running back in the NCAA Transfer Portal on a visit to Oxford this weekend.

Michigan State running back Makhi Frazier will make his way to the Magnolia State on Sunday for a check-in with the Ole Miss Rebels as his recruitment intensifies.

Michigan State RB Makhi Frazier is set to visit Ole Miss on Jan. 18, his rep @coachzwill tells @MikeRoach247, @RJ_cfb and me.



Frazier ran for 520 yards on 4.5 yards per carry as a sophomore this year.



Top available back in the @247SportsPortal rankingshttps://t.co/Z1H1plnA2c pic.twitter.com/6bRyii48lo — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 17, 2026

Frazier checks in as the No. 8 rated back in the Transfer Portal and the top remaining prospect at his position as the Rebels take a swing at the coveted weapon.

The Texas native rushed 116 times for 520 yards across the 2025 season while leading Michigan State’s ground attack. Frazier also tallied a pair of touchdowns on the season for the Spartans.

After two seasons with the Michigan State program, Frazier will now hit the Transfer Portal with the Ole Miss Rebels and Indiana Hoosiers, among several others, battling for his services.

Now, Frazier will make his way to Oxford on Sunday for a visit as Golding and Co. look to turn up the heat on the talented offensive weapon.

The Transfer Portal Additions [21]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Tah'j Butler - Georgia Tech (LB)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)

Johntay Cook - Syracuse (WR)

