Ole Miss Football, Alabama and Texas Among Finalists for Top-Five Safety in America
Waxahachie (Tex.) four-star safety JayQuan Snell has narrowed his focus to 10 schools with the Ole Miss Rebels making the cut for the coveted defensive back.
Snell, the No. 3 rated safety in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has reeled in offers from a myriad of programs across his prep career with contenders emerging across his junior campaign.
The 6-foot-3, 198-pounder navigated a breakout year in 2024 after posting 86 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception, 1 forced, and 1 fumble in 13 games as a sophomore.
Now, his recruitment is taking off with 10 schools standing out.
Snell is down to the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas A&M Aggies, Tennessee Volunteers, Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Miami Hurricanes.
The Texas A&M Aggies are currently viewed as the frontrunner for the highly-touted Lone Star State safety.
Lane Kiffin and the Rebels are in contention for the elite defensive back with the program enjoying success both on and off the field.
Along with the Rebels making moves for Snell, Kiffin and Co. have begun chipping away at multiple prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
The program secured a commitment from the No. 1 target on the Big Board last Sunday after reeling in their priority quarterback.
The Recent Pledge: QB Keegan Croucher
Cheshire (Conn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels last weekend after going public with a decision.
The Top-10 signal-caller in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle chose the Rebels over the Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions after a multi-day visit to Oxford last weekend set the tone.
Heading into the trip, the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder circled the Ole Miss program as a contender in his process with Kiffin and Co. pushing the right buttons in his recruitment.
Croucher was down to the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions with the trio of finalists piquing his interest after summer trips on campus.
Now, it's the Ole Miss program that makes it happen down the stretch to secure a commitment from the highly-touted prospect.
”Ole Miss jumped out to me right away,” Croucher told Rivals. “The offense they have and built was the first intriguing thing about them.
"My first visit down there went as expected and was amazing. Getting to know the coaches and the staff down there was awesome. Everyone down there is awesome. They have amazing hospitality and are very respectful.”
