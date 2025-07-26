Ole Miss Football, Alabama Crimson Tide and USC Trojans Making Waves in Recruiting
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are heating up on the recruiting trail this offseason after reeling in another commitment on Friday night.
Following a pledge from College Park (Ga.) Buford High four-star safety Nascar McCoy, Ole Miss is up to No. 19 in the Team Recruiting Rankings, according to Rivals.
Kiffin and Co. have now landed 15 commitments in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the program beginning to make significant noise, but other top schools are heating up.
Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans and Kalen DeBoer's Alabama Crimson Tide are cruising on the recruiting scene.
Riley and the Trojans currently hold the No. 1 rated class in America with a whopping 31 pledges to this point.
For the Crimson Tide, the program is up to 21 commitments that make up the No. 6 ranked class in the country.
With the summer months winding down, Ole Miss has a handful of targets remaining on the board after a productive offseason.
The Latest Commitment: Nascar McCoy
College Park (Ga.) Buford four-star safety Nascar McCoy has committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, he revealed via social media on Friday.
McCoy, a Top-50 safety in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, selected the Rebels over the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, Texas A&M Aggies and Miami Hurricanes down the stretch.
The 6-foot, 180-pound Peach State native reeled in an impressive offer list across his prep career with Kiffin and Co. ultimately winning out for his services.
“Ole Miss really made a later move for me,” McCoy told Rivals. “They have always recruited me and they recruited me hard, so after the official visit, they moved up a lot for me.
"Oxford is a great place with great people and it is a small town like Buford. It reminds me of home. Oxford is a small town, it is a loving place and it just feels right for me.”
McCoy took an official visit to Oxford in June with the program rolling out the red carpet for the highly-touted prospect.
After spending one-on-one time with the coaching staff, navigating a tour around campus, evaluating the facilities and working through a photoshoot in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, McCoy ultimately made the move.
“Coach Neighbors is a great coach. He knows safeties, he knows SEC football and we have a great relationship. Coach Golding is the mastermind behind the Ole Miss defense. He coached under Nick Saban, he is very smart and I love the scheme," McCoy said.
"Coach Kiffin and I have a great relationship. We have talked about a lot of things, we play pickleball when I am down there and he is an exciting head coach to play for.”
