Ole Miss Football Makes Massive Move for Nation's No. 3 Defensive Lineman, Top Target

Louisville (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman Mitchell Turner made his way over to Oxford on Tuesday for an unofficial visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as the hometown program turns up the heat this offseason.

Turner checks in as the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Class after enjoying a meteoric rise up the rankings following a strong junior campaign for his prep squad last fall.

Now, the 6-foot-3, 275-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Arkansas Razorbacks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Texas A&M Aggies, and Missouri Tigers, among several others, as SEC schools enter the race.

"Turner is part of a loaded defensive line group in Mississippi this year, with three players ranking among Rivals’ top 10 nationally at the position," Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power wrote.

"Turner had some of the best film we saw along the defensive line. Turner is hyper-productive; he had over 40 tackles for loss as a junior. He probably won’t wow you in terms of his physical dimensions, but he has an outstanding first step, great instinct and really plays with phenomenal pad level and leverage.”

Courtesy of Mitchell Turner on X.

Turner has evaluators salivating at the potential he attains with college coaches also monitoring his progression - including Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Mississippi standout will evaluate the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, and Florida State Seminoles after trimming his list of finalists to eight recently.

Fast forward to Tuesday and the coaching staff in Oxford hosted the Magnolia State native for an unofficial visit to campus after making his way to town:

But one school is surging for Turner this offseason after a recent campus visit: Alabama.

Turner made his way over to Tuscaloosa (Ala.) this past weekend with the program building momentum in his recruitment with a prediction now in:

𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡: 2027 4 ⭐️ DL Mitchell Turner has been predicted to Alabama by @SWiltfong_



The No. 3 DL in the nation was in Tuscaloosa for a visit last week



Turner will take an Official Visit to Alabama on May 29-31 pic.twitter.com/dtmhuZI9zu — Recruits Bama (@RecruitsBama) March 16, 2026

Ole Miss remains in contention for the Magnolia State standout, but it's clear the Alabama Crimson Tide will be a team to watch this offseason as his recruitment process heats up amid a pivotal stretch.

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