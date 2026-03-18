Ole Miss Football Makes Massive Move for Nation's No. 3 Defensive Lineman, Top Target
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Louisville (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman Mitchell Turner made his way over to Oxford on Tuesday for an unofficial visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as the hometown program turns up the heat this offseason.
Turner checks in as the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Class after enjoying a meteoric rise up the rankings following a strong junior campaign for his prep squad last fall.
Now, the 6-foot-3, 275-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Arkansas Razorbacks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Texas A&M Aggies, and Missouri Tigers, among several others, as SEC schools enter the race.
"Turner is part of a loaded defensive line group in Mississippi this year, with three players ranking among Rivals’ top 10 nationally at the position," Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power wrote.
"Turner had some of the best film we saw along the defensive line. Turner is hyper-productive; he had over 40 tackles for loss as a junior. He probably won’t wow you in terms of his physical dimensions, but he has an outstanding first step, great instinct and really plays with phenomenal pad level and leverage.”
Turner has evaluators salivating at the potential he attains with college coaches also monitoring his progression - including Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels.
The Mississippi standout will evaluate the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, and Florida State Seminoles after trimming his list of finalists to eight recently.
Fast forward to Tuesday and the coaching staff in Oxford hosted the Magnolia State native for an unofficial visit to campus after making his way to town:
But one school is surging for Turner this offseason after a recent campus visit: Alabama.
Turner made his way over to Tuscaloosa (Ala.) this past weekend with the program building momentum in his recruitment with a prediction now in:
Ole Miss remains in contention for the Magnolia State standout, but it's clear the Alabama Crimson Tide will be a team to watch this offseason as his recruitment process heats up amid a pivotal stretch.
More Ole Miss News:
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The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns
Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments
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Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).Follow znagy20