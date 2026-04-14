Ole Miss Football Among Top Contenders for LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes Target

Cecilia (La.) four-star athlete Braylon Calais has narrowed his focus to six programs with a commitment date locked in as the dynamic Louisiana prospect prepares to make his decision.

Calais checks in as the No. 5 rated athlete in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels making their presence felt for the highly-touted prospect out of the Bayou State.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder out of The Boot emerged as a national recruit across his sophomore campaign in 2024 after logging 1,059 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 163 carries - also tallying an additional 411 receiving yards and four scores as a wideout.

After hauling in strong list of double-digit offers across his time on the prep scene, Calais has narrowed his focus to the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Miami Hurricanes, Houston Cougars, and Texas A&M.

Calais has also set a commitment date for April 20 with the Ole Miss Rebels in contention - but the hometown LSU Tigers remain a serious threat in his process.

NEWS: Four-Star ATH Braylon Calais will announce his Commitment April 20th, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’2 200 ATH from Cecilia, LA is ranked as a Top 5 ATH in the ’27 Class (per Rivals Industry)⁰⁰Where Should He Go? https://t.co/hsmdDjm7vS pic.twitter.com/a6eurPwXJZ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 14, 2026

Ole Miss is also in contention for Top-5 EDGE in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, Mekai Brown, with his commitment date locked in for Friday, April 17 - but the USC Trojans remain the school generating buzz.

"Mekai Brown - if the things stay the way they are right now - he's the No. 27 rated player in the Rivals300 which means he would finish with five-stars if this was the end of the recruiting cycle... The upside that he has physically," Rivals' Steve Wiltfong said in March.

"It was his first time out at USC. It blew him away - they obviously made him feel like a priority, but he feels USC is on the rise and it's something that he's thinking strongly of being a part of. He loves the mentality around the program.

"He says that USC is very high on his list. I talked to another source that spent time with him that thinks USC is running No. 1 right now."

Now, all eyes are on a pair of top targets with Ole Miss set to have a hat on the table for both Calais and Brown in the coming days.

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