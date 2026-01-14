Ole Miss Football and Alabama Crimson Tide Emerging as Favorites For Coveted Transfer

Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Que McBroom has locked in a pair of visits for this week as the talented free agent searches for his next destination heading into the 2026 season.

McBroom, a Missouri native, signed with Coffeyville Community College out of high school where he emerged as a top-five interior offensive lineman at the JUCO ranks.

Following his stint with Coffeyville, McBroom spent one season at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M prior to his lone year at Louisiana-Monroe where he's now generating significant interest in the Transfer Portal market as SEC schools turn up the heat.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound redshirt-junior is now officially in the Transfer Portal with the Ole Miss Rebels and Alabama Crimson Tide emerging as potential landing spots for the talented free agent.

McBroom will take a visit to Tuscaloosa beginning on Wednesday before he hits the road once again to Oxford with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels expecting to bring the talented offensive lineman in on Thursday to begin his multi-day stay.

Ole Miss has received positive news on the offensive line front this week with starter Delano Townsend set to return, but with multiple depth pieces departing - including talented true freshman Devin Harper - the program is eyeing reinforcements with McBroom an option.

For Townsend, the starting offensive lineman made his way to the Magnolia State last offseason as a redshirt-sophomore after spending two seasons with the UAB Blazers prior to his stint with the Rebels.

During his time with UAB, the 6-foot-5, 330-pounder started in 11 games where he quickly emerged as a player SEC programs had on their radar with the coaching staff in Oxford making the move.

Fast forward to the 2025 season and Townsend emerged as a starter along the offensive line for the Ole Miss Rebels amid a historic season - eventually starting in 13 games for the program across a College Football Playoff run.

Townsend initially revealed he would be departing the program for the Transfer Portal, but has since withdrawn his name and wil be back in Oxford for the 2026 season.

Now, there remain players that Golding and Co. are eyeing in the portal with McBroom emerging as a priority target as the program prepares to host the Louisiana-Monroe transfer this week.

