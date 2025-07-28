Ole Miss Football and Arkansas Razorbacks Recruiting Fast-Rising Running Back
Jacksonville (Ark.) running back Mason Ball reeled in an offer from the Ole Miss Rebels last week with Lane Kiffin and Co. making the call.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Kansas State Wildcats, Purdue Boilermakers, and Vanderbilt Commodores, among others, as his rise continues.
But Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have now entered the race after extending a scholarship to Ball last week.
The Arkansas native has now received his third Southeastern Conference scholarship with Kiffin and Co. making sure to get in on the action early.
Ball is cementing his status as a fast-rising prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle after a standout sophomore season in Arkansas.
After battling the injury bug, Ball still logged over 1,000 in all-purpose yards in 2024 where he piqued programs' interest across the country.
He told Arkansas Razorbacks on SI that his current 40-yard dash speed is clocked at 4.46 seconds while his laser time is 4.5 seconds.
The in-state Razorbacks will look to gain momentum early in his process after being the first school to extend an offer, but the Ole Miss Rebels are now getting in the mix prior to his junior campaign.
“As a player I will always have respect for the game, football is a lifestyle to me,” Ball said. “I started playing football when I was just five so I have a lot of experience already and since have always wanted to improve.”
The Ole Miss Rebels will look to battle the Arkansas Razorbacks and gain momentum for the fast-riser in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as he continues his rise as a national recruit.
More Ole Miss News:
Prized Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Commit 'Locked in' With the Rebels
Ole Miss Football Quarterback Target Seeing Stock Soar After Elite 11 Performance
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.