Ole Miss Football and Colorado Buffaloes Among Top Schools for Fast-Rising Prospect

Port Charlotte (Fla.) four-star wide receiver Elias Pearl has locked in an official visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels with programs beginning to pique his interest ahead of a pivotal offseason.

Pearl checks in as a Top-50 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with offers galore rolling in after a strong junior campaign in the Sunshine State.

The 5-foot-11, 183-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Wisconsin Badgers, and Syracuse Orange, among others, as his meteoric rise continues.

Pearl is fresh off a big junior campaign in Florida that saw him account for 1,305 yards and 24 touchdowns from scrimmage where he's blossomed into one of the fastest-rising prospects in America.

Now, official visits are being locked in with Ole Miss receiving one of their own.

“I will be at Virginia Tech on May 29, Georgia on June 5,” Pearl said to Rivals. “Georgia, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech have been keeping the most contact, so those are high on my list.

“I expect I’ll commit by the end of summer,” he added. “A school that will develop me on and off the field, helping me reach the next level and preparing me for my future, will be big in my decision.”

The Ole Miss Rebels have locked in an official visit with Pearl where he's set to be in Oxford during the weekend of June 12-14 amid a significant push from Golding and Co.

“Elias Pearl turned in a breakout showing at Rivals Camp Miami. He was the top wide receiver on the day, in what as the deepest position group at the event. Pearl was fantastic in every facet throughout Sunday’s workout. He was a crisp route-runner in drills and consistently showed strong, reliable hands at the catch point," Rivals wrote of Pearl.

"Pearl also strung together some of the more dominant 1-on-1’s we saw from any pass-catcher on the day. He shook a defensive back out of his shoes with a nasty out-and-up for an easy touchdown and later scored on a vertical route during the best-on-best period at the end of the camp. Pearl is a smooth, natural mover with a high level of coordination and route-running ability."

