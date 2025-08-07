Ole Miss Football and Colorado Buffaloes Emerging for Prized Louisiana Wide Receiver
Lafayette (La.) three-star wide receiver Brayden Allen continues emerging as a name to know in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the Ole Miss Rebels in pursuit.
Allen, a top-five receiver in Louisiana, has received a myriad of offers across his prep career following a standout junior campaign.
But the 6-foot-1, 175-pounder elected to make the move to announce a commitment to the hometown Tulane Green Wave last month after going public with a decision.
Despite the pledge, Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain in the mix after dishing out a scholarship to the fast-rising Louisiana receiver alongside multiple new schools also in the race,.
Allen logged 55 receptions for 1,155 yards and 10 touchdowns during his junior campaign while also impacting the game on defense and special teams.
The offer came on the heels of the Ole Miss coaching staff beginning to evaluate options in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The Rebels hold commitments from four-star wideout Corey Barber and three-star Jameson Powell, but remain on the prowl to add to the receiving corps moving forward.
Now, a fresh offer is out for Allen as the program looks to flip the current Tulane Green Wave pledge.
Ole Miss will look to get Allen to Oxford this fall for a visit to campus as the program intensifies its push, but other programs to know include the Colorado Buffaloes and Vanderbilt Commodores, according to Rivals.
The Louisiana wideout is emerging as one of the fastest rising recruits in the Bayou State with the Ole Miss program beginning to intensify its push heading into the fall.
