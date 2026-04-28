Ole Miss Football Loses Commitment From Top-100 Linebacker in Major Move for Rebels

Oxford (Ala.) three-star linebacker Jiyez Fleming has backed off of his commitment to Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels and will press the restart button on his recruitment.

Fleming checks in as a Top-100 linebacker in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where he revealed a commitment to the Ole Miss coaching staff last fall.

The 6-foot, 218-pounder out of Alabama has reeled in offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Southern Miss Golden Eagles, Tulane Green Wave, and South Alabama Jaguars, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Now, the talented second-level defender will hit the reset button on his process after announcing his decision to back off of a pledge to Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels.

"After careful consideration, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Mississippi and reopen my recruitment. I’m grateful to the coaches and staff for believing in me, and I have nothing but respect for the program. I wish Ole Miss the best moving forward," Fleming wrote via X.

After careful consideration, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Mississippi and reopen my recruitment. I’m grateful to the coaches and staff for believing in me, and I have nothing but respect for the program. I wish Ole Miss the best moving forward. pic.twitter.com/62cCZPTBSh — Jiyez Fleming (@Jiyez_fleming) April 28, 2026

Fleming capped off a junior campaign in 2025 with 38 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and one interception across 10 games played for his high school squad.

This comes after a breakout season as a sophomore in 2024 where he recorded 97 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 INT, and 2 FF in 14 games.

Now, Fleming will reopen his recruitment and look elsewhere after revealing his intentions on Tuesday afternoon via social media.

Ole Miss recently saw the program's top-ranked commit, four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher, double down on his pledge to the program after an official visit to Oxford this past weekend.

Croucher continues revealing his love for Goldng and the Ole Miss staff following a pledge to the Rebels last fall.

"The place, Oxford I fell in love with. Really like how everything is set up there. In the end I feel very confident about what they can do for me and what I can do for them," Croucher said.

"They can develop me into a top caliber player in the SEC. Can’t wait for it! I’m very blessed for this amazing opportunity.”

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