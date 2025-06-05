Ole Miss Football 'At The Top' for Talented Mississippi Defensive Line Prospect
Ocean Springs (Miss.) St. Martin defensive lineman Jayden Curtis continues navigating a critical offseason in his recruitment ahead of his senior campaign.
Curtis, who's quickly emerging as a talented under-the-radar prospect in the Magnolia State, has the attention of the Ole Miss Rebels.
The Mississippi native made his way up to Oxford on Wednesday to compete in the program's offensive line/defensive line camp.
Curtis walked in without an offer, but quickly got the attention of position coach Randall Joyner during drills.
He then earned an offer with the Rebels extending one in person to the fast-rising prospect.
Curtis has reeled inn scholarships from the likes of Minnesota, Nebraska and Memphis, among others, as his process ramps up.
But with an offer from the Rebels now in-hand, it's Kiffin's program that has catapulted to the top, according to On3 Sports.
Ole Miss is looking to retool the defensive line room this offseason with the program recently flipped former Wisconsin commitment Carmelow Reed.
The New Pledge: EDGE Carmelow Reed
Richton Park (Ill.) Rich Township three-star EDGE Carmelow Reed verbally committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels on Monday.
Reed, who pledged to the Wisconsin Badgers in April, has now flipped his commitment to the Rebels following a multi-day stay in Oxford last weekend.
The Top-100 defensive lineman comes in at 6-foot-7, 250 pounds heading into his senior campaign with a myriad of schools extending offers.
Now, it's the Ole Miss Rebels that win out for his services after successfully flipping the former Big Ten pledge.
“The people around the city absolutely love the school and the players playing for the school so that was good,” Reed told On3 Sports. “The staff was great, too. Like everybody was just awesome. I’m so excited about this.
“I loved the Ole Miss visit. The love I was being shown from everyone around was great and something I want to be a part of!”
The recruiting efforts of Ole Miss defensive line coach Randall Joyner ultimately paid off down the stretch in this one after keeping a foot on the gas for Reed's services despite a commitment to Wisconsin.
“He was a really good coach,” Reed said. “He breaks down the game of football to where if you’re a bystander you’ll understand it and he’s really energetic.”
Last season, Reed logged 33 total tackles with five sacks as a junior, but the expectation remains that his ceiling is sky high.
