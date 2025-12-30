Auburn Tigers QB Deuce Knight Entering Transfer Portal: Will Ole Miss Be Involved?

Auburn Tigers quarterback Deuce Knight plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it officially opens on Jan. 2, he revealed via social media on Tuesday.

Knight signed with the Auburn program as the No. 5 rated signal-caller in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-cast battling for the five-star prospect's services.

The 6-foot-4, 217-pounder earned offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Colorado Buffaloes, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But it was ultimately Hugh Freeze and Co. that locked down his services where he signed last December with the program.

Now, the Mississippi native is back on the market after departing Auburn following one season where he finished his true freshman campaign with 259 passing yards and two touchdowns. Knight added 13 carries for 178 yards and four additional scores during two appearances.

“To see Deuce get out there and get his first snaps and play like that was pretty amazing,” interim coach DJ Durkin said at the time. “It was awesome to see his teammates rally around him, and really respond.”

The five-star prospect will be one to watch for the Ole Miss Rebels as his recruitment process resets with the Magnolia State prospect developing a close relationship with the staff in Oxford.

Another piece to monitor is the relationship built with five-star Ole Miss signee Jase Mathews after he flipped his commitment from Auburn to Ole Miss during the Early Signing Period.

Despite Lane Kiffin, offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and wide receivers coach George McDonald all departing for the LSU Tigers, Mathews remained focused on Ole Miss as the Early Signing Period approached.

“The people that didn’t leave I’m still in connections as well, and they’re pulling for me and say I need to stay home,” he told Rivals this month.

Courtesy of Jase Mathews' Instagram.

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding, quarterbacks coach Joe Judge, and recruiting guru Donte Moncrief stepped up to the plate in order to successfully flip the coveted wideout - who hauled in 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior in 2024.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder out of the Magnolia State is one that evaluators are salivating over despite suffering an ACL tear during his senior campaign in 2025.

Will Ole Miss get involved in Knight's process? There will be pieces to monitor on Trinidad Chambliss and Austin Simmons, but it certainly appears as though there could be a level of interest between both parties.

