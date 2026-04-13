Ole Miss Football, Auburn Tigers Emerge as Top Contenders for Ex-Alabama Commit

Atlanta (Ga.) McEachern three-star Nash Johnson is back on the market after reopening his recruitment last week following the move to pull away from his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Johnson checks in as a Top-100 cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore battling for his services amid a pivotal offseason stretch in his process.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder out of the Peach State has earned offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Tennessee Volunteers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Georgia Bulldogs, among severl others, across his time on the prep scene.

But following the decision to back off of a pledge to Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide now has contenders emerging.

That includes Pete Golding's Ole Miss Rebels amid an aggressive pursuit from the coaching staff in Oxford.

The Ole Miss Rebels, Miami Hurricanes, Auburn Tigers, and Tennessee Volunteers are making aggressive pushes for the talented Georgia prospect.

NEW: Nash Johnson officially decommitted from Alabama on Wednesday, with Auburn, Miami, Ole Miss and Tennessee now leading his recruitment.



One program has built momentum after spring visits and is emerging as the frontrunner in this race.



Intel: https://t.co/lg4cJ7jZmy pic.twitter.com/Bu44Mr4d57 — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) April 9, 2026

On Miami... “First time there was actually dope,” Johnson told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “As soon as I got there, the vibe felt real — everybody was chill but serious about football. They made me feel welcome right away, like I could actually see myself there," Johnson told Rivals.

"… I toured the facilities, checked out the campus, watched workouts, and saw how everything runs day to day. I also got to hang with some of the players and see what their lifestyle is like.”

On Auburn... “The development,” he said of what stands out about Auburn. “My relationship with Coach (Alex) Golesh and my relationship with Coach DVD (DeMarcus Van Dyke). My relationship is great with DVD. We talk every day about everything," Johnson told Rivals.

Ole Miss remains a program firmly in the race with the program locking in an official visit this summer as Golding and Co. look to reconstruct the defensive backfield for the long haul.

Now, the Rebels will look to make a splash this offseason with the program among top contenders for the ex-Alabama Crimson Tide verbal commitment.

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