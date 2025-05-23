Ole Miss Football Battling Against Michigan Wolverines, Miami for Coveted Safety
College Park (Ga.) Buford four-star safety Nascar McCoy is working through a pivotal offseason in his recruitment with a myriad of schools battling it out for his services.
McCoy, one of the top defensive backs in the Peach State, has the Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes and Miami Hurricanes firmly in the mix, but other programs remain in pursuit.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels heading into a critical summer stretch.
The 6-foot, 180-pounder out of powerhouse program Buford High has garnered significant interest this offseason with the Rebels turning up the heat.
Now, Ole Miss, along with the Miami Hurricanes, have made a "sizable leap forward" in their pursuit, according to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman.
He'll officially visit multiple schools this offseason, including another trip to see the Michigan Wolverines, as he ramps up his process heading into the summer months.
Ole Miss is also in the thick of it for a talented Magnolia State defensive back after cracking his top schools this week.
Tylan Wilson: Coveted 2026 Target
Pascagoula (Miss.) four-star safety Tylan Wilson is down to four schools after trimming his list on Wednesday, he revealed via social media.
Wilson, a Top-10 prospect in the Magnolia State, has enjoyed a rise in the recruiting rankings as of late with multiple powerhouse programs entering the mix.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels with the staff keeping a foot on the gas for Wilson's services.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder has now cut his list to four schools with the Ole Miss Rebels joining the Arkansas Razorbacks, Texas A&M Aggies and Clemson Tigers, according to On3 Sports.
Wilson has earned offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Miami Hurricanes and Louisville Cardinals, among others, but with a final four locked in, he's focused on the contenders in his process.
He's already set official visits with Texas A&M, Clemson and Arkansas with Ole Miss also expecting to get one before a commitment decision is revealed.
Wilson has announced a commitment date for July 18 with Kiffin and Co. looking to swing for the fences leading up to the decision.
“Everything was great,” Wilson told On3 Sports of his visit to Ole Miss in the spring. “I had a great time. I have a great relationship with the coaches.
"I really like the system that they run and I believe that I’ll be a good fit.”
During his junior campaign in 2024, Wilson logged 73 tackles, two tackles for loss and had six pass deflections along with six interceptions.
