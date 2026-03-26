Ole Miss Football Battling Michigan Wolverines, Alabama Crimson Tide for Dynamic RB

Poplarville (Miss.) running back Ty Keys continues navigating a pivotal offseason in his recruitment with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the race for the Magnolia State offensive weapon.

Keys has enjoyed a meteoric rise this offseason with multiple programs, including Ole Miss, intensifying their pursuits for one of the top running backs in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Miami Hurricanes, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Michigan Wolverines, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But contenders are emerging for Keys as he works through the final offseason of his prep career prior to his senior campaign in Mississippi.

Keys put America on notice as a junior after rushing for 3,285 yards and 45 touchdowns amid his breakout campaign with his prep squad in 2025.

The 247Sports Evaluation: "MVP of the Mississippi 4A state title game where he carried the ball 23 times for 130 yards and a TD in Poplarville’s 29-28 victory over Louisville. Also had a 83-yard KORTD in the win. Missed 8 games due to a shoulder injury, but finished sophomore campaign with 101 carries for 565 yards and 7 TD, per MaxPreps.

"2023: Finished freshman campaign at Poplarville with 148 carries for 1,222 yards (8.3 YPC) and 24 TD. Added 21 tackles, a PBU and a FF on defense."

Three programs stand out for 4-star RB Ty Key, with one holding the lead, @ChadSimmons_ writes 👀



“I want coaches who will be real with me and challenge me too.”



Intel: https://t.co/EWjQzjBvCq pic.twitter.com/BCJOi7CjAH — Rivals (@Rivals) March 26, 2026

Now, following three consecutive strong seasons of high school football, Keys has blossomed into a national recruit with the Ole Miss Rebels, Kansas State Wildcats, Miami Hurricanes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, and Florida State Seminoles surging in his recruitment.

Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels certainly have the "home-field" advantage in this one with running backs coach Frank Wilson putting a foot on the gas for the Magnolia State native, but multiple heavy-hitters are swinging for the fences.

Now, as the offseason continues, Keys remains a priority target with the coaching staff in Oxford keeping close tabs on the talented offensive weapon.

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