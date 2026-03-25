Ole Miss Football Entering Major Recruiting Battle With Michigan and Ohio State

Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More three-star edge rusher Marvin Nguetsop has narrowed his focus to five schools with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels among the top contenders in his recruitment.

Nguetsop checks in as one of the top defenders in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with offers galore rolling in after making his way to the United States.

In what has become a unique journey for the 6-foot-7, 275-pounder, the fast-rising prospect was born in Germany prior to making the move to the Connecticut last year to further his football career.

Since then, it's been a meteoric rise for the Top-25 EDGE in America with the Ole Miss Rebels quickly making their presence felt in his recruitment after a visit to Oxford in March.

Nguetsop has visited a myriad of schools this offseason in order to solidify his contenders:

- Kentucky Wildcats: March 13

- Ohio State Buckeyes: March 14

- Michigan Wolverines: March 16

- Michigan State Spartans: March 17

- South Carolina Gamecocks: March 18

- Georgia Bulldog: March 19

- Ole Miss Rebels: March 20

NEWS: Class of 2027 EDGE Marvin Nguetsop is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’7 270 EDGE from Germany came to the United States in August, and is now the No. 2 recruit in Connecticut (per Rivals)⁰⁰Where Should He Go?⁰https://t.co/tDtGEdqeFR pic.twitter.com/er05JLULbo — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 25, 2026

Now, it's the Ole Miss Rebels sitting alongside the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers, and Kentucky Wildcats as the final five schools for Nguetsop.

“Ole Miss is just a top school in the country that started recruiting me really early,” Nguetsop previously told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “A couple weeks after I’ve been in the US, they started recruiting me and showing me love. And they always bring defensive linemen to the league.”

On the Ohio State Buckeyes... “It meant a lot to get offered by Coach (Larry) Johnson,” Nguetsop said. “He’s a great coach with a strong track record and I really respect the way he develops his players.

"This offer definitely puts Ohio State high on my list. “It’s a great program and I’m very interested in them.”

On the Michigan Wolverines: “Michigan is just a historic team,” Nguetsop told TheWolverine.com. “It’s been a great team for a very long time, and just playing for a big team like Michigan, I think that’s just an honor."

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