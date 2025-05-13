Ole Miss Football Battling Nebraska Cornhuskers, Miami Hurricanes for Coveted OL
Miami (Fla.) three-star offensive lineman Ryan Miret remains a priority prospect for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels ahead of his senior campaign in 2025.
Miret, a Top-50 offensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, reeled in an offer from Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in January with the staff making the call.
Once an offer was in hand, it was important for Miret to make his way up to Oxford for a chance to check out the scenes of the Southeastern Conference program.
“Ole Miss is my most recent offer, I want to check them out,” Miret told High School On SI in January. “I plan to go there during my spring break. I have to check them out now that they have offered me. Then I will check out the other schools in that area, but I’m not sure which ones yet.”
In March, the 6-foot-4, 295-pounder made his trip to Ole Miss for a Saturday visit. He soaked in the scenes of Spring Camp alongside multiple priority targets on the program's radar.
Following the trip, the Rebels continued surging in his recruitment with Ole Miss moving "into the top group," according to 247Sports' David Johnson.
For Miret, he's quickly become a prospect of importance for the Rebels after a beneficial trip to Oxford during the spring.
Now, the program is keeping a foot on the gas after taking a trip to the Sunshine State to visit with Miret on Monday.
The staff went in-home for a visit with Miret with the Ole Miss Rebels battling the likes of Nebraska and Miami for his services.
Ole Miss will get Miret up to Oxford for an official vist during the weekend of June 13-15, sources tell Ole Miss On SI. He will also officially visit Nebraska (June 6-8) and Miami (June 20-22).
Kiffin and Co. will look to steal the Sunshine State native out of his hometown in a battle against the Miami Hurricanes down the stretch.
