Ole Miss Football Beats Out Tennessee Volunteers, Auburn Tigers For Coveted Safety
Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland four-star safety Craig Tutt has committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, he revealed via social media on Friday.
Tutt, a Top-10 safety in America, pledges to Lane Kiffin and Co. over the Auburn Tigers and hometown Tennessee Volunteers down the stretch.
The 6-foot, 180-pounder gives the Ole Miss program an impressive building block towards the future of the defensive backfield with Tutt joining a talented 2026 Recruiting Class.
“Overall man, I enjoyed myself,” Tutt told Rivals after a visit to Oxford. “This weekend gave me a lot that I needed whether that was coaches — man, it’s a great coaching staff here. Real family oriented. I got around the players a lot. It’s really family oriented and I like that a lot.
“I really didn’t have any questions, I was just coming to see how it is. How the players are, how the community is, and I love it. The culture is great. Oxford is great. The community is going to take care of you. They don’t even have to know you. They’re great people here and I really like that.”
The ability to grow as a player stood out to Tutt as he looks to develop his game across his time in the Magnolia State.
Kiffin and the coaching staff set the tone on his official visit with the plan in place to make an impact in the Southeastern Conference.
“Just that their ability to develop you. They’re going to coach you, they’re going to love you and it’s just that culture. You never go wrong,” Tutt said. “I talked to some of the freshmen and they said it was the best decision they ever made and I’ve seen it.
"They’re going to make sure you’re straight and take care of you. It’s real family oriented. When I say that, I really mean it. You can tell it’s family as soon as you walk in. It’s not a forced welcome. You feel welcome as soon as you walk through the door.”
Now, the explosive playmaker joins a talented 2026 Recruiting Class with the chance to make an immediate impact in Oxford.
“Just the ability to be honest with me, not trying to persuade me to come to a school,” Tutt said of his time on campus. “They want to work. They want to win. They want to win games and they care about you not just for football.
"I was talking to Shekai (Mills-Knight) and he really told me what it’s like to be here. I enjoyed that. We got out, walked around the Square a little bit, just the community. They love the players here. Everything about Oxford is just great.”
