Ole Miss Football Pursuing Multiple Flips Across the SEC Amid Major Offseason Stretch

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating a pivotal offseason in Oxford with the coaching staff preparing to host multiple priority targets across the next few months.

In what has emerged as a historic offseason for the Rebels, Ole Miss assembled the nation's No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class while retaining a myriad of key contributors from the 2025 roster.

But there is now a primary focus on the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Golding and Co. looking to make a splash in his first true class as the shot-caller of Ole Miss.

The new coaching staff in Oxford isn't scared to swing for the fences with the Rebels eyeing multiple wide receivers committed to SEC rivals. What's the latest?

The Flip Targets: Wide Receiver Edition

No. 1: WR Easton Royal - Texas Longhorns

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal continues navigating a pivotal offseason in his recruitment with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels eyeing the Texas Longhorns commit.

Royal checks in as the No. 1 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where his meteoric rise has evaluators salivating at the potential he attains at the next level.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder is coming off of a strong junior campaign in 2025 where he wrapped the season with 53 receptions for 1,151 yards and 17 touchdowns with his track speed on full display.

“They have always been a strong contender because my relationship with Coach Patrick Carter is probably one of my strongest ones...he has been on me from Day 1...he’s the first one to see the potential in me before anyone and continues to see me develop into what I can be," Royal told Rivals.

Ole Miss has since locked in an official visit with Royal with the program set to host the No. 1 wide receiver in America on a multi-day stay this summer.

Courtesy of Easton Royal's Instagram.

No. 2: WR Aden Starling - Georgia Bulldogs

Pearland (Tex.) Shadow Creek three-star wide receiver Aden Starling revealed a commitment to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs in December, but it isn't stopping Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels from turning up the heat.

Starling checks in as a Top-100 pass-catcher in America where he backed off of a commitment to the Houston Cougars last fall prior to revealing a pledge to Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs shortly after.

As a junior, Starling played in 11 games for Shadow Creek where he logged 31 receptions for 405 yards and seven touchdowns while leading the Sharks to an 8-4 in 2025.

Now, Starling has locked in an official visit with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels where he will make his way to Oxford during the weekend of June 5-7 alongside a myriad of top targets, he revealed via social media.

No. 3: WR Jeremiah Douglas - Vanderbilt Commodores

Crandall (Tex.) three-star wide receiver Jeremiah Douglas remains a priority target for Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels despite revealing a commitment to Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt Commodores in December.

Douglas checks in as a Top-100 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the Commodores holding the verbal pledge, but multiple Southeastern Conference schools are intensifying their pursuits - including Ole Miss.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder finished the 2025 campaign with 66 receptions while logging 1,032 total yards and 11 touchdowns over 11 appearances as a junior last fall.

Now, the Ole Miss Rebels have landed an official visit from the coveted Lone Star State standout where he will make his way to Oxford during the weekend of June 12-14.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Ole Miss Football Among Early Leaders for Alabama Crimson Tide Running Back Target

Join the Community: