Ole Miss Football Surging for Oklahoma Sooners, Ohio State Buckeyes Cornerback Target

McKinney (Tex.) Lewisville four-star cornerback Taelyn Mayo continues working through a pivotal stretch in his recruitment process this offseason with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels keeping tabs.

Mayo checks in as a Top-25 cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs across America battling for his commitment after revealing his finalists last month.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound Lone Star State prospect trimmed his list of over 20 scholarship offers to five schools with the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Longhorns, and Texas A&M Aggies making the cut.

According to Rivals, "Taelyn Mayo has rare size for the corner position, pushing 6-foot-3. The talented junior is rated the No. 133 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking. His recruitment could develop in to a classic Texas- Oklahoma battle."

But it hasn't stopped the Ole Miss Rebels from battling in the Mayo sweepstakes this offseason with the program still in contention.

Courtesy of Taelyn Mayo via X.

“They’ve taken the time to learn about me personally and my goals, and shown how I could fit into their system,” Mayo told Rivals. “Their effort to build a relationship and include me in their plans makes me feel valued and like an important part of their future, showing genuine interest in my development as a player and a person.

“The coaches offered personalized feedback after watching my film and discussed how I would fit into their system.”

Now, with a spring visit schedule locked in, the Ole Miss Rebels will get a crack at the talented defensive back with a trip of their own on the docket.

Mayo’s spring schedule includes LSU (March 28), Texas A&M (April 2), Florida State (April 7) and Texas (April 11), with an official visit to LSU coming May 29-1, according to Rivals.

“Being coached by an experienced coaching staff that can improve my technique, game IQ, and athleticism … that kind of attention can really help me reach my potential.”

Golding and Co. remain in the mix for multiple electrifying playmakers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Mayo on the list of priority targets for the Ole Miss coaching staff.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Ole Miss Football Among Early Leaders for Alabama Crimson Tide Running Back Target

Join the Community: