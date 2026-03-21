Ole Miss Football Building Momentum for Elite Targets Amid Pivotal Recruiting Stretch

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are surging on the recruiting trail this offseason with the coaching staff in Oxford building momentum for the top prospects on their board.

In what has become a pivotal month for the Rebels, the program has brought in multiple priority targets for unofficial visits - including the No. 1 wide receiver in America, Easton Royal.

Ole Miss has quickly become a team to watch for a myriad of targets, and with official viist season inching closer, will look to boost the program's already talented 2027 Recruiting Class.

Which prospects made their way to campus this week? Who's currently in Oxford?

The Visitors to Know: Ole Miss Edition

Mekai Brown - No. 4 EDGE in America

Greenwich (Conn.) four-star edge rusher Mekai Brown made his way to Oxford this week for an unofficial visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels amid an aggressive pursuit from the coaching staff.

Brown checks in as the No. 4 rated EDGE in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the Ole Miss program fighting multiple powerhouses as the Rebels push for his commitment.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Florida Gators, USC Trojans, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among several others, across his prep career.

But the Ole Miss Rebels are emerging as a school to watch for the defensive weapon after he made his way to Oxford on Wednesday - raving about his time in the Magnolia State.

Jarrell Chandler - Top-20 Safety in America

Knoxville (Tenn.) Halls four-star safety Jarrell Chandler was back in Oxford on Friday for a visit with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels staff as the program continues its pursuit.

Chandler checks in as a Top-20 safety in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs battling for his services following a standout junior campaign for his prep squad.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder recently trimmed his list of over 20 offers to 10 schools with Chandler placing a focus on Michigan, Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri, Maryland, Tennessee, Florida State, Vanderbilt, SMU, and Georgia Tech.

But with Ole Miss entering the race in late January, Chandler has adjusted his top schools, according to reports, where he is now in town on an unofficial visit with Golding and Co.

No. 3: WR Easton Royal

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal is back in Oxford this weekend on an unofficial visit with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels staff amid a pivotal stretch in his recruitment.

Royal checks in as the No. 1 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools galore eyeing his services, but it's Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns that hold the commitment after he went public with a decision in November.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Tennessee Volunteers, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Florida Gators, among several others, across his illustrious prep career.

Courtesy of Easton Royal's Instagram.

But it's Sarkisian and Co. that have the upperhand this offseason with a verbal pledge as other schools eye a flip.

For Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels, the program continues it's pursuit for Royal with a pair of visits on the docket this offseason.

More Ole Miss News:

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The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

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