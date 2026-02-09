Ole Miss Football Building Momentum for Multiple Coveted Targets on Recruiting Trail

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are building momentum on the recruiting trail this offseason after checking in with a myriad of top targerts in the 2027 cycle last month.

Once the coaching staff put a bow on the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class in America, there was a primary focus on taking strides in the right direction on the high school recruiting scene.

Ole Miss has quickly made an impact in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the Rebels being labeled finalists for multiple priority prospects on the market. What's the buzz?

Ole Miss Building Momentum: Three Targets to Know

Jamison Roberts: Top-25 QB in America

Mobile (Ala.) Saraland three-star quarterback Jamison Roberts continues his rise as one of the top signal-callers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment.

Roberts checks in as the No. 21 rated quarterback in America with offers galore rolling in as of late as Pete Golding and Co. remain in the mix for the coveted passer.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder out of Alabama has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Oklahoma Sooners, Auburn Tigers, and Arkansas Razorbacks, among several others, as his rise continues.

The Saraland (Ala.) quarterback is coming off of a standout 2025 campaign where Roberts passed for nearly 3,400 yards and 37 touchdowns as a junior, while adding more than 600 rushing yards and 21 additional scores on the ground.

Now, Roberts has trimmed his list with the Ole Miss Rebels making the cut alongside the Oklahoma Sooners, Arkansas Razorbacks, Duke Blue Devils, Auburn Tigers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Northwestern Wildcats, and Kentucky Wildcats.

Jaden Carey: Top-50 CB in America

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star cornerback Jaden Carey has narrowed his focus to seven schools with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels in the thick of it for the prized defensive back.

Carey checks in as a Top-50 cornerback in America with a myriad of schools extending offers his way after a strong junior campaign in the Sunshine State.

The 6-foot, 165-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Miami Hurricanes, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others, with contenders beginning to stick out.

Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are on Carey's radar after trimming his finalists this week with the program eyeing an official visit from the standout Florida defensive back.

The Florida native is down to the Ole Miss Rebels, Ohio State Buckeyes, Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, Oregon Ducks, Miami Hurricanes, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish as he narrows his focus to the seven premier programs.

Javon Vital: Top-10 Prospect in Louisiana

Lake Charles (La.) Hamilton Christian Academy four-star running back Javon Vital has emerged as a priority target for Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as his recruitment picks up this offseason.

Vital checks in as a Top-10 prospect in Louisiana with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment as he navigates a rigorous recruiting process.

The 5-foot-8, 170-pounder logged over 3,000 all-purpose yards and 46 total touchdowns as a sophomore in 2024 with 1,500 yards and 25 scores coming on the ground.

Following the standout season as a sophomore, Vital's recruitment took off with a myriad of schools dishing out scholarships his way.

After carrying the momentum into his junior campaign last fall, Vital now enters a critical stretch in his recruitment process where he's since trimmed his list to three schools: LSU, Southern Cal, and Houston.

But it isn't stopping Ole Miss Rebels recruiting guru Frank Wilson from getting in on the action where the former LSU associate head coach/running backs coach has made his move after joining the staff in Oxford last month.

