Recruiting Roundup: Ole Miss Football Wraps Up Major Week Of Visiting Elite Targets

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels remain active on the recruiting trail this offseason with the coaching staff eyeing the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Once the program inked the No. 2 Transfer Portal Class in America this offseason, all focus shifted towards high school recruiting with Golding and Co. checking in with priority targets this week.

In what emerged as an all hands on deck approach, the Ole Miss Rebels sent Golding, associate head coach Frank Wilson, and other assistants across the country to visit with multiple top prospects for in-person visits.

There is an emphasis on recruiting the state of Louisiana with Wilson now on staff in Oxford after he departed the LSU Tigers this offseason for a role at Ole Miss.

Wilson served as the LSU Tigers' interim head coach for the final four regular season games in 2025 - along with the program's Texas Bowl showdown - after Brian Kelly was fired in October.

The Louisiana icon took on a role as the program's associate head coach/running backs coach in 2022 where his ties across the Bayou State provided a boost on the recruiting trail.

Now, he's in Oxford in the same role for the Ole Miss Rebels where Wilson is looking to make his presence felt on the recruiting scene in Louisiana.

Three Recent Visits to Know: Frank Wilson on the Trail

No. 1: Albert Simien - No. 1 IOL in America

The Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston five-star offensive lineman has ascended into one of America's top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast involved in his recruitment.

Simien, the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in the nation, has seen a meteoric rise as of late with contenders emerging in his process.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, across his prep career.

But the Ole Miss Rebels are now eyeing an opportunity to enter the mix for Simien with Wilson making his way to Louisiana last week for an in-home visit with his family as he evaluates his options.

No. 2: Jayden Anding - No. 2 Safety in Louisiana

Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels staff checked in with Ruston (La.) four-star safety Jayden Anding on Friday with the coaching staff extending an offer his way.

Anding, the No. 2 rated safety in Louisiana, has earned a myriad of offers with the LSU Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Miami Hurricanes, and North Carolina Tar Heels, among others, getting in on the action after a strong junior campaign in the Bayou State.

The 6-foot, 165-pounder now adds Ole Miss to the long list of scholarships with the Rebels entering enemy territory for the prized safety that's received significant interest from the LSU Tigers.

LSU will be the program to keep tabs on across Anding's prep career with Lane Kiffin's staff putting a full-court press on the Louisiana native.

No. 3: Ahmad Hudson - No. 1 TE in America

Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson remains a hot commodity on the recruiting scene with multiple powerhouse programs battling for his commitment.

Hudson checks in as the No. 1 tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools from coast-to-coast fighting for his services as the Ole Miss Rebels look to make a statement in his process.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder emerged as a national prospect in football across his sophomore campaign where he logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns in his breakout season.

Since then, he carried his momentum into his junior campaign where Hudson bolstered his status to the No. 1 tight end in America with Ole Miss closely monitoring the elite two-sport star.

Now, with the Ole Miss coaching staff adding recruiting guru Frank Wilson as the program's associate head coach/running backs coach following a recent four-year stint with the LSU Tigers - he's beginning to make his presence felt on the recruiting scene for the program.

