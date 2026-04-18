Ole Miss Football Surging for Coveted Virginia Tech Hokies, North Carolina Target

Malvern (Penn.) Haverford School three-star safety Marcus Jones was back in Oxford this week for an unofficial visit alongside Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as the staff intensifies its pursuit.

Jones has become a hot commodity on the recruiting trail this offseason with offers galore rolling in for the Pennsylvania native.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Virginia Tech Hokies, North Carolina Tar Heels, Syracuse Orange, Maryland Terrapins, and Tennessee Volunteers, across his time on the prep scene.

But contenders are emerging here with Jones taking a closer look into the Ole Miss Rebels after an unofficial visit to Oxford this week.

Now, an official visit is on the docket for next month with the Top-150 safety in America locking in a multi-day stay with the coaching staff:

Jones will return to the Magnolia State during the weekend of May 29-31 in what is shaping up to be a massive recruiting stretch for Golding and Co.

New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine four-star wide receiver Miguel Whitley will also be back in Oxford that weekend with the No. 2 rated pass-catcher eyeing a return trip.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder out of the Bayou State has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas A&M Aggies, and Texas Tech Red Raiders, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

The No. 11 rated wide receiver in America is coming off of a junior season in 2025 where he hauled in 46 catches for 869 yards and 14 touchdowns - averaging 18.9 yards per reception - alongside a talented St. Augustine offense that reached the state title game in the Caesars SuperDome.

Ole Miss is in the midst of a critical recruiting stretch with Golding and Co. preparing to host several official and unofficial visitors across the next handful of weeks leading into the summer months - including both Whitley and Jones during the weekend of May 29.

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