Ole Miss Football Christmas Wish List: Multiple Transfers Pete Golding Must Pursue

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are set to attack the NCAA Transfer Portal in January with the program preparing to reconstruct the roster for the 2026 season.

Once Golding took over as the head coach of the program on Nov. 30, the new shot-caller in Oxford hit the ground running on the recruiting trail to lock in a 2026 Signing Class, but the Transfer Portal window will be a different ballgame.

It's set to be a chaotic two-week stretch opening on Jan. 2 with the Ole Miss Rebels preparing to be big spenders in the market.

With Christmas "Wish List" season upon us, we look into three transfers Ole Miss should hope to land in the portal next month with the window less than 10 days from opening.

The Christmas Wish List: Ole Miss Portal Edition

No. 1: OL Carius Curne - LSU

LSU offensive lineman Carius Curne will depart Baton Rouge for the Transfer Portal, he revealed via social media after one season with the program.

Curne, a five-star prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Bayou Bengals as one of the highest-rated recruits in the most recent class.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder out of Arkansas emerged as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America with the LSU Tigers ultimately landing his signature during the Early Signing Period last December.

But with coaching staff changes occurring following the arrival of head coach Lane Kiffin, Curne has made his move and will depart the LSU Tigers after one season.

Sources have indicated to Ole Miss Rebels On SI that the program in Oxford will be keeping tabs here, but there will be a long list of potential suitors.

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers offensive lineman Carius Curne (57) waits for the snap during the first quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

No. 2: LB Robert Woodyard Jr. - Auburn

Auburn Tigers starting linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr. is set to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal once the window officially opens on Jan. 2, according to On3 Sports.

Woodyard Jr. is coming off of a standout 2025 season where he was named to the All-SEC First-Team by PFF after logging 67 total tackles, 7 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks on 433 snaps played.

While with the Auburn Tigers, Woodyard posted 88 total tackles, 10.0 of those being for loss with 2.0 sacks, and a pair of deflections where he had his breakout season this fall.

There's a connection here. Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding was Woodyard's primary recruiter while he was on staff at Alabama where the Crimson Tide nearly landed his commitment during the 2022 Recruiting Cycle.

Now, Golding and Co. will almost certainly be in contact once the Transfer Portal officially opens in less than 10 days.

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) gestures before the snap against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

No. 3: QB DJ Lagway - Florida

Lagway will depart Gainesville after two seasons with plans of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, he revealed via social media last week.

Lagway put pen to paper with Billy Napier and the Gators as the No. 1 dual-threat signal-caller in America out of high school where he immediately became the starter as a true freshman last fall.

Fast forward to his sophomore campaign in 2025 and it was a difficult year for the SEC quarterback after completing 63 percent of his passes while throwing for 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

With uncertainty on Trinidad Chambliss and his eligibility for the 2026 season paired with Austin Simmons' future in question amid coaching changes in Oxford, Ole Miss could target the SEC signal-caller.

