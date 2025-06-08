Ole Miss Football, Colorado Buffaloes and Florida State Battling for Top Linebacker
Newnan (Ga.) four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. is down to five schools and has locked in a commitment date for this summer as his recruitment process winds down.
Colton, a Top-20 linebacker in America, has dominated on the prep scene in the Peach State with powerhouse programs taking notice.
Now, the 6-foot-1, 205-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers and Florida State Seminoles, among several others.
Colton has become a hot commodity on the recruiting scene, but has recently trimmed his list to five schools.
The sought-after defensive prospect is down to the Ole Miss Rebels, UCLA Bruins, Colorado Buffaloes, Florida State Seminoles and Penn State Nittany Lions.
He has officially visited Penn State and UCLA this offseason while also having plans to visit the Ole Miss Rebels [June 13] and Colorado Buffaloes [June 20].
Colton is in Tallahassee this weekend for a multi-day stay with the Florida State Seminoles.
Colton told On3 Sports that the Nittany Lions, in particular, are standing out in his recruitment process.
“I’m not gonna lie, I see myself at Penn State,” Colton said. “I’m a country boy. People think I’m from Atlanta, but I’m a country boy and I like it up there. But I also know I need to take these official visits to Florida State and Ole Miss.
"I had a really good visit to Ole Miss the last time I was there, just like when I came to Penn State [in March]. So, I know I need to check those schools out before I can make any decisions.”
Now, the Rebels will look to make an impact on the highly-touted Georgia prospect as his process winds down.
Colton will reveal a commitment to the program of his choice on Aug. 9 with Ole Miss firmly in the mix.
Lane Kiffin and Co. are also battling for a fellow coveted Peach State linebacker with the program beginning to make noise in his process.
The Name to Know: Anthony Davis
Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star linebacker Anthony Davis took an official visit to the Ole Miss Rebels this weekend for a multi-day stay in Oxford.
Davis, a Top-20 rated linebacker in America, plays his prep ball for one of the Peach State's top high school programs as he continues his development for the next level.
Following a standout junior campaign, Davis has earned double-digit scholarship offers with Ole Miss joining the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines and Auburn Tigers, among others.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels sit atop the list for Davis alongside the Crimson Tide and Tigers as he begins evaluating his contenders.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder flaunts an impressive offer list, but according to Rivals, it's Ole Miss and Alabama that are making an impact this offseason.
Davis unofficially visited the Rebels on April 17 where he had the chance to soak in the scenes of the Magnolia State for a quick trip around the staff.
“The hospitality they showed me and my family was like no other,” Davis told On3 Sports. “I sat down with the DC for a hour just going over how I fit their scheme and it was great.”
The coveted linebacker officially visited the Auburn Tigers during the weekend of May 30 and he'll also check in with the Alabama Crimson Tide on June 20 to round out his summer trips.
“Ole Miss has made things interesting,” Davis told On3 Sports. “The hospitality and the way they want to play for me really caught my attention.”
Davis is a Top-250 prospect in America and a Top-20 linebacker with a myriad of programs heavily invested in the talented defender.
Now, he's down to five schools heading into the summer months with the Ole Miss Rebels joining the Michigan Wolverines, Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators and Alabama Crimson Tide.
