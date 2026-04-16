Ole Miss Football Lands in Rare Territory Alongside Nebraska, Michigan, Colorado

Baylor School (Tenn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher headlines the Ole Miss Rebels' talented 2027 Recruiting Class after revealing a commitment to the program last fall.

In what became a massive addition for the coaching staff in Oxford, Croucher shut things down and popped to the Rebels following an unofficial visit to campus - feeling the love from the community in the Magnolia State.

"The place, Oxford I fell in love with. Really like how everything is set up there. In the end I feel very confident about what they can do for me and what I can do for them," Croucher said.

"They can develop me into a top caliber player in the SEC. Can’t wait for it! I’m very blessed for this amazing opportunity.”

Croucher checks in as one of the more physically imposing signal-callers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with his 6-foot-4, 200-plus pound stature giving him an impressive frame to work with at the next level.

Courtesy of Keegan Croucher via X.

After making the move from Connecticut to emerging powerhouse Baylor School in Tennessee, Croucher has evaluators intrigued at what's to come across his senior campaign in 2026.

"At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, he has big-time arm talent with textbook pliability within his throwing motion. He’s also a quality athlete with translatable movement skills," Rivals wrote.

"Croucher is an interesting story: he’s originally from upstate New York and was a three-sport star, leading his high school to a state title appearance as a freshman. He transferred Cheshire Academy as a sophomore and has played two nine game schedules in a situation that is not conducive to posting gaudy production.

"Croucher has transferred to emerging national powerhouse Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see him blow up as a senior."

Now, with Croucher locked in with Ole Miss, it places the Rebels in rare territory with one of the top quarterback commits in America - with the program sitting alongside the likes of Nebraska, Colorado, and Michigan with schools holding elite signal-caller commits.

Ole Miss continues elevating the 2027 Recruiting Class to new heights with the program currently holding a Top-25 haul in America headlined by Croucher on offense.

Now, as the offseason rolls on, all eyes are on the Ole Miss Rebels with official visit season arriving across the remainder of the spring and summer months in Oxford.

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