Ole Miss Football Cornerback Target Backs Off Of Commitment to SEC Program
Tupelo (Miss.) three-star cornerback Iverson McCoy is back on the market after revealing the decision to step away from a commitment to the Mississippi State Bulldogs last week.
Iverson, one of the top defensive backs in the Magnolia State, has received multiple offers from SEC programs during his time on the prep scene.
That includes a scholarship from Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels with the program turning up the heat for his services this offseason.
But McCoy has quickly become a hot commodity with other offers coming from the likes of Arkansas and Auburn, among others.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder is a Swiss Army Knife in the defensive backfield with the opportunity to play multiple positions at the next level.
McCoy plays his high school ball for Tupelo; where the Rebels continue dipping into on the recruiting trail.
The talented cornerback is teammates with current priority Ole Miss target JaReylan McCoy with the defensive tandem looking to make noise heading into their senior campaigns.
Ole Miss is also working on a current Peach State native in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle as the program looks to retool the defensive backfield.
The Name to Know: Nascar McCoy
College Park (Ga.) Buford four-star safety Nascar McCoy is working through a pivotal offseason in his recruitment with a myriad of schools battling it out for his services.
McCoy, one of the top defensive backs in the Peach State, has the Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes and Miami Hurricanes firmly in the mix, but other programs remain in pursuit.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels heading into a critical summer stretch.
The 6-foot, 180-pounder out of powerhouse program Buford High has garnered significant interest this offseason with the Rebels turning up the heat.
Now, Ole Miss, along with the Miami Hurricanes, have made a "sizable leap forward" in their pursuit, according to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman.
He'll officially visit multiple schools this offseason, including another trip to see the Michigan Wolverines, as he ramps up his process heading into the summer months.
