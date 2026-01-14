Ole Miss Football Emerging As Favorite To Land No. 1 Available Transfer Wide Receiver

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are eyeing reinforcements in the wide receiver room this offseason via the NCAA Transfer Portal with the No. 1 available pass-catcher trending the program's way.

Syracuse Orange wide receiver Darrell Gill Jr. has emerged as a hot commodity in the free agent market with the likes of the Washington Huskies and Kentucky Wildcats battling the Ole Miss Rebels for his services.

After spending three seasons with the Orange, Gill made the move to hit the Transfer Portal with one season of eligibility as multiple SEC schools pique his interest - including Ole Miss.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder out of the Lone Star State signed with the Syracuse program as unranked prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he's quickly blossomed into a top wideout at the collegiate level.

This past season, Gill appeared in all 12 games for his ACC program - finishing with 32 catches for 506 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.

It marked the second consecutve season that he eclipsed the 500-yard mark after posting 570 yards a year ago as a sophomore.

Now, Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are trending for the coveted wide receiver with 247Sports' Chris Hummer locking in a prediction for the program to secure his services via the portal.

Have placed a Crystal Ball pick in favor of Ole Miss for Syracuse WR transfer Darrell Gill Jr.



Other teams are still pushing, but I feel like the Rebels are in a good spot. Gill ranks as the No. 25 overall player in the @247Sports portal rankings. https://t.co/pK9x2bqRqW pic.twitter.com/3qAG4ZPJPR — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 13, 2026

There are other schools quietly entering the race behind the scenes, but Ole Miss is the program gaining momentum as decision mode sets in.

Ole Miss is eyeing multiple wide receivers in the Transfer Portal market with Gill Jr. emerging as the No. 1 target on the board.

Golding and Co. landed a pledge from Kentucky pass-catcher Cameron Miller on Monday with all focus now shifting towards locking in Gill to boost the program's haul.

The Portal Additions [14]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jaheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

