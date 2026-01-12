Ole Miss Football Lands Commitment From SEC Wide Receiver Amid Transfer Portal Chaos

Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Cameron Miller has committed to Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels, he revealed via social media on Monday morning.

Miller signed with the Wildcats as a Top-100 wideout in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle where he spent one season with the program in Lexington.

Across the 2025 season, the only year that Miller spent with Kentucky, he played in eight games for the Wildcats.

During the stint in Lexington, he hauled in 13 receptions for 141 yards on an average 10.8 yards per reception - emerging as a threat across his lone season with the program.

Now, Golding and Co. land the talented pass-catcher with three seasons of eligibility remaining as the Rebels make their presence felt in the Transfer Portal market.

The Transfer Signees:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jaheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Chris Jones – Southern Mississippi (LB)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Deuce Knight - Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller - Kentucky (WR)

The Latest Signee: QB Deuce Knight

The most recent pledge for the Ole Miss program came from Auburn Tigers quarterback Deuce Knight after going public with a decision on Sunday morning.

Knight signed with the Auburn program as the No. 5 rated signal-caller in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, but after one season on The Plains, elected to hit the free agent market.

The 6-foot-4, 217-pounder earned offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Colorado Buffaloes, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

The Magnolia State native is now heading home after departing Auburn following one season where he finished his true freshman campaign with 259 passing yards and two touchdowns. Knight added 13 carries for 178 yards and four additional scores during two appearances.

“To see Deuce get out there and get his first snaps and play like that was pretty amazing,” interim coach DJ Durkin said at the time. “It was awesome to see his teammates rally around him, and really respond.”

Now, the former five-star prospect is Oxford bound after revealing a decision on Sunday with Ole Miss landing their franchise quarterback.

