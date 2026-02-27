Ole Miss Football Emerging as Team to Watch for Fast-Rising Georgia Defensive Back

Flowery Branch (Ga.) Cherokee Bluff athlete Dylan Haley has emerged as one of the fastest-rising prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels piquing his interest this offseason.

Haley has flown under-the-radar for much of his prep career, but a strong junior campaign has the talented two-way star emerging as a name to know with offers from a myriad of Southeastern Conference schools in pursuit.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers, and Kentucky Wildcats, among several others, across his high school stint.

But others are beginning to prioritize Haley with the LSU Tigers making their way to Georgia last month to check in with the talented defender - along with Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs staff.

Ole Miss is pushing the right buttons for the Peach State defensive back with the coaching staff now landing an official visit from Haley where he will take a multi-day stay in Oxford during the weekend of June 19-21, he revealed via social media this month.

Haley logged nearly 50 receptions for more than 500 yards and six touchdowns with his dynamic ability on full display, but his current projection is as a talented defensive back with the Ole Miss Rebels putting a foot on the gas this offseason.

Ole Miss checked in with Haley last month for an in-person visit with the program quickly landing an official visit where he will be in town in June on a multi-day stay.

Golding and Co. checked in with multiple priority prospects in January as the Rebels identify their premier targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Haley becoming a name to know heading into a critical stretch.

Now, all eyes are on the Peach State standout as he navigates a pivotal offseason in his recruitment with the Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, and Florida Gators, among others, beginning to emerge as schools to watch after locking in official visits.

