Ole Miss Football Emerging for Former SEC Commitment, Battling Mississippi State
Tupelo (Miss.) three-star cornerback Iverson McCoy was back in Oxford this weekend for an official visit with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels staff.
Iverson, one of the top defensive backs in the Magnolia State, has received multiple offers from SEC programs during his time on the prep scene as his rise continues.
That includes a scholarship from Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels with the program turning up the heat for his services this offseason.
The talented in-state target recently backed off of a commitment to the Mississippi State Bulldogs where he's garnered significant interest.
McCoy has quickly become a hot commodity with other offers coming from the likes of Arkansas and Auburn, among others.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder is a Swiss Army Knife in the defensive backfield with the opportunity to play multiple positions at the next level.
Now, he's begun narrowing his focus to two schools with the Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs emerging as the pair of programs to keep tabs on, according to 247Sports.
McCoy plays his high school ball for Tupelo; where the Rebels continue dipping into on the recruiting trail.
The talented cornerback is teammates with current priority Ole Miss target JaReylan McCoy with the defensive tandem looking to make noise heading into their senior campaigns.
[JaReylan] McCoy revealed a commitment to the Florida Gators on Saturday with Ole Miss now looking to lock in his teammate in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
