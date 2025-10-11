Ole Miss Football Enters Race for Coveted Ohio State, Tennessee EDGE Target
Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School four-star edge rusher Braxton Rein continues his rise as one of the top prospects in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of schools entering the race.
Rein, a Top-10 edge rusher in America, has garnered significant interest across his sophomore campaign with programs from coast-to-coast extending offers.
The 6-foot-6, 235-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers, Vanderbilt Commodores, and Louisville Cardinals, among others.
Now, add Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels to the growing list of offers on Rein's sheet after making the move on Saturday and dishing out a scholarship.
As a freshman in 2024, Rein totaled 49 tackles 20 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 1 interception on defense while catching 6 passes for 84 yards and 1 touchdown on offense.
Fast forward to his sophomore season in 2025 and Rein made the move to transfer to Baylor School with an opportunity to further develop his game.
Now, the coveted defender is beginning to reel in multiple scholarships with the Ole Miss Rebels being the latest program to make the decision.
Kiffin and Co. continue dishing out offers in both the 2027 and 2028 Recruiting Cycles as the program focuses on the future of the program.
The New Offer: EDGE Mekai Brown [2027]
Greenwich (Conn.) four-star edge rusher Mekai Brown continues his meteoric rise as one of the top defensive prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle this fall.
Brown, a Top-10 EDGE in America, has reeled in offers from the "Who's Who" of college football with USC, Penn State, Florida, and Indiana, among several others, entering the race for his services.
The 6-foot-6, 235-pounder continues cruising up the recruiting rankings where he now comes in as a Top-100 overall prospect and hovering around the Top-10 at his position.
For Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, the coaching staff has taken notice of Brown across the last few months with the program now dishing out an offer to the Connecticut native.
Kiffin and Co. made the call this week where Brown now stacks another SEC scholarship to his fast-growing list of offers.
