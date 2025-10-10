Ole Miss Football Enters Race for Nebraska Cornhuskers, Georgia Bulldogs Target
Davie (Fla.) McArthur three-star cornerback Sherrod Gourdine has emerged as a fast-rising prospect in the Sunshine State with multiple programs turning up the heat this fall.
Gourdine, a Top-50 cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has reeled in offers from double-digit programs with SEC schools beginning to take notice.
The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Florida native has brought in scholarships from the likes of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas A&M Aggies, Miami Hurricanes, and Indiana Hoosiers, among others, across his prep career.
Now, it's Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels that are the latest school to get in on the action after making the call and extending an offer this week.
Gourdine has become a name to know in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the hometown Miami Hurricanes and other programs across the Sunshine State begninning to intensify their pursuits.
But with an Ole Miss offer on the table, the Rebels will begin chipping away at the talented defensive back.
Kiffin and Co. are beginning to make moves on multiple under-the-radar cornerbacks in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a key target set to be in Oxford this Saturday for the program's matchup against Washington State.
Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale cornerback Dre Otey will be in Oxford on Saturday for an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Otey, a fast-rising defensive back recruit with multiple Power Four offers, has the Rebels firmly in the race as the program makes its presence felt.
The 6-foot-1, 160-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, North Carolina Tar Heels, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and Purdue Boilermakers, among several others.
Now, he's beginning to feel the Ole Miss coaching staff turn up the heat as his recruitment process takes off this fall.
Otey has taken visits to check-in with the Purdue Boilermakers and Maryland Terrapins this fall with the pair of programs intensifying their pursuits.
Now, it's Kiffin and the Rebels that are beginning to make their presence felt with a visit locked in for this Saturday for the program's clash against the Washington State Cougars.
