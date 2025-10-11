Ole Miss Football Enters Race for Prized Oklahoma Sooners, Colorado Buffaloes Target
Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Central High wide receiver Tra'Von Hall has blossomed into one of the fastest-rising prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as programs from coast-to-coast enter the race.
The 6-foot, 180-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Oklahoma Sooners, Colorado Buffaloes, Auburn Tigers, Tulane Green Wave, and Mississippi State Bulldogs, among others, as of late.
Now, Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have made the call after extending an offer to the Alabama native on Friday.
Hall is coming off of a sophomore season in 2024 where he 15 receptions for 275 yards and five touchdowns on over 30 yards per catch.
Fast forward to his junior campaign in 2025 and he's been shot out of a cannon with schools across the nation beginning to take notice.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have kept tabs on multiple prospects across the South with Hall the latest to receive a scholarship in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
The coaching staff in Oxford is beginning prioritize the 2027 class with skill positions players hauling in offers left and right.
In Week 5 of the season, the program hosted an elite wide receiver target on an unofficial visit to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Brentwood (Tenn.) five-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman remains one of the hottest prospects on the market with programs across the nation battling for his commitment.
The top-five wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle recently backed off of a pledge to Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks after being committed to the top-five program in America for a short stint.
Now, the 6-foot-1, 170-pounder is back on the market with the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines, and Texas Longhorns, among others, turning up the heat for his services.
It's no secret why the top schools in America are in pursuit of the elite wideout after bursting on the scene as a national prospect in 2024.
During his sophomore campaign, Bowman hauled in 56 receptions for 1,023 yards and eight touchdowns for his prep squad. Now, he's reaping the benefits of his success on the prep scene.
For the Ole Miss Rebels' Week 5 matchup against the LSU Tigers, Bowman was in Oxford to visit with the Rebels where the program impressed the five-star receiver as he evaluated the scenes of the SEC school.
According to 247Sports, the atmosphere at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium stood out for the ex-Oregon pledge where he raved about the state of the program.
As Bowman begins evaluating the contenders in his process after getting back on the market, the Ole Miss Rebels will look to make their presence felt.
