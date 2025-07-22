Ole Miss Football Extends Offer to Coveted Arkansas Razorbacks Running Back Target
Jacksonville (Ark.) running back Mason Ball continues picking up steam on the recruiting trail this offseason as one of the top prospects in Arkansas.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Kansas State Wildcats, Purdue Boilermakers, and Vanderbilt Commodores, among others, as his rise continues.
Now, Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have entered the race after extending a scholarship to Ball this week.
He's now reeled in his third Southeastern Conference scholarship with Kiffin and Co. making sure to get in on the action early.
Ball is cementing his status as a fast-rising prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle after a standout sophomore season in Arkansas.
The in-state Razorbacks will look to gain momentum early in his process after being the first school to extend an offer, but the Ole Miss Rebels are now getting in the mix prior to his junior campaign.
“As a player I will always have respect for the game, football is a lifestyle to me,” Ball said. “I started playing football when I was just five so I have a lot of experience already and since have always wanted to improve.”
Ball is a dynamic weapon with the ability to find holes in tight windows at the prep level.
After battling the injury bug during his sophomore campaign, Ball still logged over 1,000 in all-purpose yards in 2024.
He told Arkansas Razorbacks on SI that his current 40-yard dash speed is clocked at 4.46 seconds while his laser time is 4.5 seconds.
The Ole Miss Rebels will look to gain momentum for the fast-riser in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as he becomes a name to monitor among SEC schools.
More Ole Miss News:
Prized Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Commit 'Locked in' With the Rebels
Ole Miss Football Quarterback Target Seeing Stock Soar After Elite 11 Performance
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.